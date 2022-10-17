OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.