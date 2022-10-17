Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 463,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.