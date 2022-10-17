Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 26,430 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 81,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 208.3% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

