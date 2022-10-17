Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.9% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,908,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,121.63.

Shell Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

