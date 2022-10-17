Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.