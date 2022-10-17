Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.