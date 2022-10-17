Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $44.89 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

