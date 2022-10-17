ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 144,011 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,011 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,981,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,786,000 after buying an additional 704,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.74.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of C opened at $43.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

