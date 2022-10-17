ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Sonoco Products worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 223,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

