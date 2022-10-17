Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.73 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

