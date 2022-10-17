Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $144.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.