Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,235 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,373,000 after buying an additional 940,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,550,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,374,000 after buying an additional 499,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

