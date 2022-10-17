ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 25,768 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Silgan worth $21,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Silgan by 10.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 46.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,885 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Silgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

