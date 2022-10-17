Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $314.95 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 36.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

