ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,720 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of VeriSign worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $174.08 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.