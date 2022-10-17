Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 259 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $100.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.69.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

