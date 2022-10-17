Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,669 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,442,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,082,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

