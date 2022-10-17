ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 34,960 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,960 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.1% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $127.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average is $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.82 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

