Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 1.5 %

GGG opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

