Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,916,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of CASY opened at $202.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

