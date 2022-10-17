Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Regal Rexnord worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regal Rexnord Stock Performance
NYSE:RRX opened at $147.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.
Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.
Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord
In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
