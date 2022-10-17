Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.67.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

