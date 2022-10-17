Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $35.56 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

