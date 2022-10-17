Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $224.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

