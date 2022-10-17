Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 322,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

