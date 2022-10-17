Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash Stock Down 6.2 %

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

