Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,054 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $131.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.22 and its 200-day moving average is $159.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.60.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

