Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,160,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.24.

SIVB stock opened at $317.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.90. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $316.04 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

