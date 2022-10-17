Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 48.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,880,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,994 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

