Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $4,566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HP. Barclays increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.
Shares of HP stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -90.09%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
