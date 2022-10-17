Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 706 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

