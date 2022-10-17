Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 8,386 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $89.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

