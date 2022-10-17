Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $71,663,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $22,879,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $17,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,815,000 after acquiring an additional 320,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Insider Activity

Lantheus Price Performance

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,527. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $68.84 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 160.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.