Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Community Bank System by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 37.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 9.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBU. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

