Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 671 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SM Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 103,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SM. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

