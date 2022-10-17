Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APO opened at $47.36 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

