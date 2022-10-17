Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 292,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The Ensign Group Stock Down 3.0 %
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Ensign Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group
In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
