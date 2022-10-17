Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 292,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $82.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.