Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 541 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

