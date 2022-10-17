Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Livent by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Livent by 761.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 558,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. Livent Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.66.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

