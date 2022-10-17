Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $10,667,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $40.18 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Stories

