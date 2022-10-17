Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,158,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 3.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.