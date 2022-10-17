Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 5,024 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

