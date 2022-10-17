Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 506 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Sun Communities Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $120.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.85 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.