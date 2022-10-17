CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

