Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.69 Million Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $10,365,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $6,672,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $4,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

SJI opened at $33.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.61.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

