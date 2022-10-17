Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.