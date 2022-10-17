Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,072,000 after buying an additional 142,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Avista by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,635,000 after acquiring an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avista by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $378.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.79 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

