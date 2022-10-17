John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Position Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,316,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,147,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,077,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $91.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Recommended Stories

