Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 3.3 %

IIPR opened at $90.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

