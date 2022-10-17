Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,115 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $24.50 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

